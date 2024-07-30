BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BOK Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
BOKF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
