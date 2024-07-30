Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.150 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
