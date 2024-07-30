Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brambles Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 34,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

