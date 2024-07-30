Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Compass Point

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $53.09 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

