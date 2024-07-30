Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

