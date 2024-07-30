Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

