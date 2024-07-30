British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 12,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
