British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 12,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

