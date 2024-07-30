Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

