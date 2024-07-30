Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 18.6% in July

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 187,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 80,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadwind by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.