Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $152.33

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.33.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

