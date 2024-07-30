Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $130.88

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.