Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $50.27

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.27.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

