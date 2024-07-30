Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $61.83

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spire by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

