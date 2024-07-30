Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $14.64

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 87,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

