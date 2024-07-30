Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDIV traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.66. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.05.

