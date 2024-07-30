Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.08

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.08 and last traded at C$59.08, with a volume of 7272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1064726 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.15%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

