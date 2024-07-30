BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,731. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a net margin of 1,519.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
