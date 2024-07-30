Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BRNY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 205,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

