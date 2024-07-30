Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 113.39% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,426 shares during the period. Burning Rock Biotech makes up approximately 0.9% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 8.47% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

