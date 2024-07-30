Butterfly Network (BFLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 47.83% and a negative net margin of 179.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BFLY stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $56,855.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 76,668 shares of company stock worth $72,010 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

