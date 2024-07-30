C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $450.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.07.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 891,808 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,470,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 920,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

