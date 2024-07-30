Cactus (WHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.