Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.11.

Shares of TSE CCO traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.69. 396,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$76.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 40,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.99, for a total value of C$2,879,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. Insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

