Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

