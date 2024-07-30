Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 180,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

