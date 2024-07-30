Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 124,989 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $56,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 134.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 883,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,136. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

