Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,835 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 2,812,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

