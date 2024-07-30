Captrust Financial Advisors Has $21.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.04. 978,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,452. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

