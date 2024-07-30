Captrust Financial Advisors Has $32.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 4.64% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of BATS:JPLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. 36,607 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

