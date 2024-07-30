Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 50,607 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,402. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 5,797,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,633,025. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

