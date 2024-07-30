Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
