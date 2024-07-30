Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.