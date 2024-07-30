CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,151 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.76% of CARGO Therapeutics worth $59,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. StemPoint Capital LP increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRGX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 123,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,382. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.