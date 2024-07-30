Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.33. 4,075,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,501,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 66,471 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.