Caxton Associates LP Acquires 10,287 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

