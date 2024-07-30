Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

