Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.