Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 42,799 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 532,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,228. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

