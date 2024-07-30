Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 1,049 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.92.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

