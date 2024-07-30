Caxton Associates LP Has $1.04 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,857,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775,545. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

