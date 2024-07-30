Caxton Associates LP Has $234,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after buying an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,296,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

