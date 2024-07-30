Caxton Associates LP Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,944. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

