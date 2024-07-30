Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.15 Million in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 108,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,396. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

