Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.08 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $3,830,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

