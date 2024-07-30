Caxton Associates LP Invests $273,000 in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 95,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 318,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,294. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $391.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.