Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.6% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TNL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 143,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.