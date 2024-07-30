Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Glj Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $156.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.