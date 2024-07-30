Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 57.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 441,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 97.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI remained flat at $15.63 on Tuesday. 272,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

