Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 18,728 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after buying an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 132,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,059. The firm has a market cap of $699.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on METC. B. Riley cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

