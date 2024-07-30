Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 49,321 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,590. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.