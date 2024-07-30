Caxton Associates LP Sells 53,680 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,680 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIGR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 289,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,882. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.90.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

