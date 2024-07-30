CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.36. CDW has a twelve month low of $184.99 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.11.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

